Maoists in Chhattisgarh, Odisha getting explosives from Telangana, Andhra

KHAMMAM: At a time when the government and the authorities concerned are working round-the-clock to curb Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the State, intel that the Maoists in Chhattisgarh and Odisha get their share of explosives from the two Telugu States has become a matter of great concern.

Owing to the rising tension between police and Maoists, the officials concerned had increased vigil in areas along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. During comprehensive probe, the police found that it’s from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that deadly explosives reach the cadre of the banned outfit in the neighbouring States, which they ultimately use against cops on patrolling duties.

When Express spoke to a police officer, the official said that the Maoists get hold of explosives through the owners of stone crusher plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha borders. Since they do not have explosives’ dealers in their States, stone crusher owners purchase the same from the two Telugu States.

Keeping this in mind, the Maoists threaten gullible stone crusher owners into purchasing huge loads of explosives and then forcefully take the loads away from them without paying even a single penny. It may be mentioned here that the cops had, a few years ago, shutdown all quarries in Palvancha mandal in the State after noticing that the Maoists procure explosives from these areas.

While the officials assumed that this effectively put an end to the practice, it has come to the light that the Maoists have found fresh ways to procure explosives.According to sources, explosive materials reach the neighbouring States from Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, via Khammam and Bhadrachalam towns. After receiving this intel, the cops have intensified combing operations and are keeping a tab on vehicles which transport explosives to Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Recently, the Bhadradri-Kothagudem police had seized huge quantities of explosives from the possession of a few Maoists.

Speaking to Express, Bhadrachalam ASP Vineeth G said: “We are monitoring the transportation of explosives to the neighbouring States. We have alerted all police stations and have directed them to thoroughly comb all vehicles and ensure that no explosives cross the State border illegally .”