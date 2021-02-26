Medical negligence: Hyderabad hospital asked to pay Rs 10 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (TSDCDRC) on Thursday upheld the Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum’s verdict, imposing a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Padma Priya Hospitals, Kukatpally for “ medical negligence”.

On August 21, 2012, N Aparna, 31, a resident of TNGOs Colony, delivered a baby girl at Padma Priya Hospitals. Due to the “medical negligence” of the hospital doctors, the baby was born with Spina Bifida defect, owing to which she cannot stand, sit or walk and will be bedridden for rest of her life.

Based on a complaint filed by the aggrieved party, the Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum directed the hospital to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh with nine per cent interest. In its order issued on Thursday, the TSDCDRC directed the hospital to deposit the amount in Post Office Monthly Income Scheme till the child attains the majority.

After hearing the appeal petition filed by the hospital management, the TSCDRC also observed: “It is not as though that every mishap occurred during the course of treatment can be brought within the contours of medical negligence, so as to burden the medical fraternity with consequences. More than a criminal liability, it is torturous liability and principles governing both the doctrines are quite distinct.”