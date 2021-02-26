STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

New flying rules catch Telugus off guard in US

Mandatory negative RT-PCR for adults and infants leave travellers, who booked before norms changed, stranded.

Published: 26th February 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

travellers

For representational purposes

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sudden change in travel rules for those intending to return to India from the US has reportedly left many, especially those from the two Telugu States, stranded at American airports. Amid the scare of a second Covid wave, the new rules have made a negative RT-PCR test, taken 72 hours prior to the journey, a must for adult passengers as well as infants.

Many flyers, who had booked their tickets before the change in rules, were caught off guard at US airports when officials asked them to furnish the test reports even for their children. Ever since, they have been flooding Twitter and Facebook support groups with messages for help. It all began when the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that from February 22, all passengers, irrespective of age, would need to upload a negative RT-PCR report on the Air Suvidha portal before their journey. Several travellers, who had booked their tickets prior to the release of the notification on February 17, missed taking note of this rule, leading to confusion and many missing their flights.

“My wife and infant son were to travel to India on February 22 by Air India from Chicago as my mother-in-law is critical. But my wife was stopped at the airport and the authorities told her that even infants need to have a negative RT-PCR test. We did not receive any email or message from the airline regarding the updated guidelines. When we contacted the customer service, they told us that the test is not mandatory for children under two years,” Sunil Jampana said.

Several others in Canada, who booked their tickets prior to the notification, faced a similar problem. “Many were stuck at Vancouver airport due to the new requirement of a negative RT-PCR test report for infants. The airline customer care says we are allowed to travel but the Air India counter at IVR says otherwise,” tweeted Prabhanshu Pandit from Canada. The lack of flexibility in proceedings has also irked passengers. 

“We have been hearing about so many instances of people getting stuck at airports as they do not have an RT-PCR test report,” a member of the American Telugu Association said. Also, several testing centres in the US have been unable to deliver an RT-PCR report within 72 hours. In some other cases, the 72 hours prior to the journey falls on weekends when the centres are shut. Also, in some States, the test is not easily available for infants.

On Facebook support group ‘USA to India Evacuation Flights Information Group’, some members have sought support for similar concerns. “In my State (North Carolina), they are not testing my 10-month-old daughter. I will attempt to go without it,” Madhukar R posted on the group.

Test not available for infants in some States

To add to the travellers’ woes, several testing centres in the US have been unable to deliver an RT-PCR report within 72 hours. In some States, the test is not easily available for infants

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana US flight US flight
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp