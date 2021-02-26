New Secretariat building construction begins in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The crucial work in construction of the new Secretariat building complex started on Thursday, with workers beginning the process of pouring concrete into the raft foundation, which is considered one of the largest raft footings.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy, who inspected the works on Thursday, said that 115 tonnes of steel would be used in the raft footing.

“Around 780 cubic feet of concrete and 8,000 bags of cement will also be used. It took one week to create raft footing and the workers started filling concrete today. The concrete work would be completed by Friday,” he said.

Stating that the raft foundation is the central point for the 11-floor building, the Minister said that the rock footing design was vetted by the IIT, JNTU and other experts.

“The building is being constructed in such a way that it will withstand earthquakes and will last for 200 years without any problem,” he added.