No peace in nations seceded from India: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday claimed that there is no peace in the countries which were seceded from India. Speaking at a book launch, he said, “Gandhar has become Afghanistan. Pakistan was also part of us. Does peace prevail there now? When we talk about Akhand Bharat, we want to reunite those countries and not suppress them,” he said.

Advocating the need for learning Sanskrit, he said Viswabharatam, a book in Sanskrit authored by Dr Madugula Nagaphani Sarma, which the RSS chief launched on the day, should be added to the school curriculum. “Even if it is not incorporated in the school syllabus, we should buy this book and read it to develop Bhakti,” he said.