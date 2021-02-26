Rooster with blade kills man during cockfight in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A rooster with blade used in an illegal cockfight accidentally caused a man's death in Jagtial district. The bird has been taken into custody by Gollapalli police.

While the rooster was kept in the police station for one day, it was later shifted to a chicken coop. A constable has been attached to ensure that the rooster is properly taken care of.

On February 23, an illegal cockfight was held at the Yellamma temple premises in the outskirts of Lothunur village of Gollapalli Mandal in Jagtial. The rooster used for the purpose belonged to the Thanugula Satish (45) of Kondapur village.

As per the custom, Satish tied a three-inch-long knife also known as 'kodi kathi' to the leg of his rooster. However, during the cockfight, the rooster tried to escape from the spot. Satish managed to catch the bird and then accidentally the knife that was tied to the rooster's leg, got pierced into Satish's groin, injuring him grievously. Satish was rushed to the hospital soon after the incident but he died on the way.

Gollapalli Station House Officer, B Jeevan, said a case was registered under IPC section 304 Part-II (that deals with an act done with knowledge that it is likely to cause death but without any intention to cause death) against 15 persons, who participated in the cockfight.

Jeevan said that the rooster has been kept under the police care as it will be produced in the court as an evidence. The rooster will continue to be under police care until then.

He said that those who organised and participated in the cockfight would also be held responsible for Satish's death as there was negligence on part of the participants.