STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rooster with blade kills man during cockfight in Telangana

Accidentally, the knife that was tied to the rooster's leg, got pierced into Satish's groin, injuring him grievously.

Published: 26th February 2021 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

rooster

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A rooster with blade used in an illegal cockfight accidentally caused a man's death in Jagtial district. The bird has been taken into custody by Gollapalli police.

While the rooster was kept in the police station for one day, it was later shifted to a chicken coop. A constable has been attached to ensure that the rooster is properly taken care of.  

On February 23, an illegal cockfight was held at the Yellamma temple premises in the outskirts of Lothunur village of Gollapalli Mandal in Jagtial. The rooster used for the purpose belonged to the Thanugula Satish (45) of Kondapur village. 

As per the custom, Satish tied a three-inch-long knife also known as 'kodi kathi' to the leg of his rooster. However, during the cockfight, the rooster tried to escape from the spot. Satish managed to catch the bird and then accidentally the knife that was tied to the rooster's leg, got pierced into Satish's groin, injuring him grievously. Satish was rushed to the hospital soon after the incident but he died on the way.

Gollapalli Station House Officer, B Jeevan, said a case was registered under IPC section 304 Part-II (that deals with an act done with knowledge that it is likely to cause death but without any intention to cause death) against 15 persons, who participated in the cockfight. 

Jeevan said that the rooster has been kept under the police care as it will be produced in the court as an evidence. The rooster will continue to be under police care until then. 

He said that those who organised and participated in the cockfight would also be held responsible for Satish's death as there was negligence on part of the participants. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana cockfight kodi kathi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp