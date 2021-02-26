STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stop lying about jobs: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao to Opposition

In an open letter to the leaders of Opposition parties in Telangana, Rama Rao alleged that they were trying to create confusion among unemployed youth with their false propaganda.

Published: 26th February 2021 08:40 AM

KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations made by Opposition parties on jobs created in the government sector in the last six years, TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday reiterated that the TRS government had filled up 1,32,899 vacancies so far. 

In an open letter to the leaders of Opposition parties in Telangana, Rama Rao alleged that they were trying to create confusion among unemployed youth with their false propaganda. “It has become a habit for Opposition parties to spread lies to mislead the youth,” he said. The TRS working president further said that he had furnished the details of posts filled up in the government sector on Wednesday. “If there are any doubts regarding the figures given by me, the Opposition can check with the respective departments,” he added.

Rama Rao also found fault with former Opposition leader K Jana Reddy, who alleged earlier in the day that the TRS government had failed to provide employment to youths. “Jana Reddy should spell out how many jobs were given to youngsters by the Congress government from 2004 to 2014,” he said. The Minister also pointed out that around 14 lakh youths were given jobs in the private sector over the last six years though TS-iPASS.

‘Another 50K jobs after poll code is lifted’

Rama Rao said another 50,000 posts would be filled up after the election code was lifted. He called upon the youth to support the TRS, stating that the party had been more sincere in providing employment than the previous governments of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh

