AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams new social media rules 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, slamming the Centre’s new social media rules, pointed out that there was no parliamentary oversight, privacy law or judicial redress against any apparent abuse of power.Owaisi in a tweet said, “Govt already has too many powers to surveil. We don’t have privacy laws that protect us from a govt that constantly wants to know about our private conversations. There’s no parliamentary oversight or judicial or redress against abuse of power. These rules must be opposed [sic].”

Owaisi said that government’s direction to social media platforms to trace messages on ‘vague grounds’ can cover lawful speech too. “From news reports on @PMOIndia’s weakness on Chinese intrusions to “Modi job do”, anything can be covered [sic],” said the MP.

Meanwhile, attending a food festival organised by the Gangaputra community, AIMIM chief assured that he would raise the issue of G.O. 6 and the shifting of dumpyard and shops from Puranapul to a suitable location with concerned officials. G.O. 6 pertains to the State government’s reported proposal to grant fishing rights to a particular community. The proposal is opposed by the Gangaputras.