CoWIN 2.0 app's soft launch on March 1

A special training session was conducted by the Health Secretary for officials concerned on Friday. 

Published: 27th February 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 08:12 AM

Health workers in PPE kits.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the latest guidelines from the Government of India, all citizens aged 60 years or above as of January 1, 2022, and those with comorbidities aged 45- 59 as of January 1, 2022, will be eligible to take the Covid-19 vaccine. A special training session was conducted by the Health Secretary for officials concerned on Friday. 

The guidelines stated that the certification for comorbidities must be done by a registered medical practitioner and produced at the time of vaccination for the 45-59 age group. The list of comorbid conditions which makes one eligible to receive the vaccine will be made public over the coming weekend, said officials.

The guidelines further stated that from March 1 onwards, the CoWIN 2.0 portal will be live and interested eligible beneficiaries can log onto it with their registered mobile number and book a slot. The guidelines further stress that the next phase of vaccination must be a demand-driven rollout.

“The CoWIN app will be under maintenance on February 27 and 28, which is when State officials will upload the data of Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs). The first day of this phase on March 1 will be a soft launch, where only reserve CVC’s will be open and shown on the portal,” explained a senior official. Citizens will not know which vaccine is being administered until they reach the vaccination site.

After HC order, TS resumes daily Covid bulletin

Hyderabad: The Telangana Health Department, after a gap of three days, released the Covid-19 bulletin with details of latest Covid cases, on Friday. The move came after the High Court ordered for the bulletin to be resumed on a daily basis after the office of the Director of Public Health noted that the bulletin would be made weekly as the cases had no significant change and the manpower dedicated to the same would be used for data-computation on the vaccine. However, post the order from the High Court, the State issued the bulletin, as per which 189 cases were reported on Thursday, along with two deaths. As per the same, the active cases in the State are now at 1,910.

