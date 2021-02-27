NIN launches e-survey to map food intake of citizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has launched an e-survey to generate a national-level participatory real-time data on food intakes, dietary habits and health indicators for mapping the nutrition and health status of people across the country. Anyone interested in contributing to the survey can visit the NIN website and fill in a simple e-survey form. There are two types of e-survey forms available on NIN’s website - one for adults to collect self-reported data on nutrition status, food frequency and intakes, and the other for parents of children below 2 years of age, wherein they are expected to fill in the information pertaining to child feeding.

Immediately after filling in the e-survey forms, the respondents can get a quick glance at their nutritional status based on the data provided online. NIN Director, Dr Hemalatha R, said, “Monitoring food intakes, nutrition and health status of population should be dynamic in nature, so as to enable planners, implementers and developmental partners to revise and design new nutrition and health intervention programmes.”