Officials set to lay foundation for Kakatiya University’s K-Hub soon

Warangal hub aims to improve infrastructure facilities such as labs and research centres

Published: 27th February 2021 08:23 AM

An artist’s impression of the Kakatiya University’s K-Hub

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: With works pertaining to the establishment of the Kakatiya University’s (KU) Entrepreneurship, Incubation and Career Hubs (K-Hub) progressing at a brisk pace, the varsity is set to get a major facelift. According to sources, the foundation stone for the K-Hub will be laid soon.Being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore to improve infrastructure facilities such as laboratories and research centres for the benefit of the students, the authorities have already finalised five acres on the campus to establish the K-Hub.Funds for the hub will be sanctioned under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

As KU is the second largest varsity in Northern Telangana, students from various States seek admission into the varsity. According to sources, the university has a total strength of about 2.23 lakh students, including those who pursue both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. There are five engineering colleges and 24 pharmacy colleges under the varsity.  According to KU officials, a special committee constituted to monitor the hub has already finalised the blueprint of the structure and has submitted a report to the registrar of the university. 

Rs 6 crore for Phase-1 works

The university officials have also forwarded proposals to the RUSA authorities seeking the release of Rs 6 crore for the first phase works, which include the construction of the K-Hub structure on the campus premises. In the meantime, authorities informed Express that they have already expedited the calling of tenders and the Telangana State Education And Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEAWIDC) has been entrusted with the task of constructing the building.

Speaking to Express, KU registrar Prof K Purushotham said that they will, at the K-Hub, offer skill development programmes for students to help them get employment opportunities in industries and also promote them as entrepreneurs. Prof K Purushotham also mentioned that the students will be allowed to carry out researches and quality improvement programmes at the hub. He further mentioned that after the K-Hub begins functioning, the authorities are planning to join its hands with the T-Hub to encourage the students of KU.

