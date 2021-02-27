RLD candidate switches loyalties, joins saffron side

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kapilavai Dileep Kumar, who filed his nomination as Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate for Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Legislative Council Graduate seat, withdrew his nomination on Friday and later joined BJP in presence of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. “We have been discussing several issues with Dileep Kumar for several days. Now, he has joined BJP,” said Sanjay Kumar.Besides, Dileep Kumar, two more candidates, Parwath Malla Reddy and S Laxmi Narayana, both Independents, withdrew their nominations.