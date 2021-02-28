STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ASHA worker dies after Covid booster shot in Telangana

An ASHA worker, who was administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine two weeks ago, died of alleged Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) in the district. 

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

According to medical and health officials, Chandrakala (50), an ASHA worker in the government hospital at Kothacheruvu, was administered the first dose of vaccine on January 16.

She did not develop any complications when the first dose of vaccine was administered. “She was given the second dose of vaccine on February 13. After two days, Chandrakala complained of cough and breathlessness. Though she was unwell, she did not get herself treated even if we asked her to visit hospital,’’ Chandrakala’s sister Satyavathi said. 

She said though her sister was aged 50, Chandrakala used to be very active. She did not develop any complications when the first dose was administered. “She died due to the complications developed after being administered the second dose of vaccine,’’ Satyavathi alleged.

When contacted, Dr Srinivas Babu, medical officer of Kothacheruvu hospital, said vaccination might not be the cause of Chandrakala’s death. “She died two weeks after getting the second dose of vaccine. We came to know that she suffered from breathlessness,’’ he said.

