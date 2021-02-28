STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP will erect Ambedkar statue once elected: BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Meanwhile, Sanjay has demanded that the State government organise week-long special programmes on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti/Vardhanthi.

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Promising to erect a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the heart of the city, by bringing in soil from all Indian states, soon after voted to power in 2023, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the TRS government for not erecting the tallest Ambedkar statue as assured. He made this statement while speaking at an event organised on the occasion of the 664th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas at the BJP state office on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay said: “Why are people not being moulded like Ambedkar? The lives of Ambedkar and Sant Ravidas are not being introduced to the next generations due to the politics of the ruling TRS government.” 

Meanwhile, Sanjay has demanded that the State government organise week-long special programmes on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti/Vardhanthi. He said that his party will construct a temple for Sant Ravidas in the city after coming to power. Sanjay also slammed KCR alleging that the CM would attend the birth anniversaries of “big personalities” alone.

