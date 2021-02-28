Gulf returnee kills father, stabs brother in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a shocking incident, a man killed his 55-year-old father at Kuchanpalli village in Soan mandal in Nirmal district on Saturday.The victim has been identified as Sangani Pedda Rajanna and it was his younger son, Sangam Ravi, who hit him with a boulder, killing him on the spot.Ravi had been behaving in an erratic manner after he returned from the Gulf last week. He had beaten up couple of villagers and family members also in the last couple of days. On February 26, he attacked his brother, Raju with a knife, seriously injuring him. Raju was shifted to Nirmal Area hospital and has been undergoing treatment.

After the incident, Ravi’s parents lodged a complaint against him. After this police arrested him. However, he was released later in the evening. After coming out of the police station, he went home and picked up a fight with his father. In a fit of rage, he hit his father on the head with a boulder.

On being alerted by locals, Nirmal DSP Upender Reddy visited the spot and filed a case against Ravi.

Meanwhile, the villagers stopped the police and did not allow them to send the body for postmortem. They demanded action against the police officer, who released Ravi from the custody.