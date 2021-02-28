Humiliated over not paying fees, two students run away from St Andrews School in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two Class IX students of St Andrews School in Bowenpally went missing on Saturday after the school management allegedly humiliated them for not paying fees. The girls were later found safe near East Marredpally.

Their parents had lodged a police complaint, seeking action against the management, but no case was registered. Bowenpally Inspector K Ravi Kumar said CCTV footage showed that the students came out of the school and got into a vehicle.

Later, they went missing but by evening the girls reached their homes safely. There have been differences between the school’s management and a few parents over fees and a case is also pending in court in this regard. One of the girls’ mothers, Sujatha, alleged that the school management had humiliated her daughter because the fees for February had not been paid.

Members of the parents’ association said a couple of children studying in Class IX had accompanied their parents to a parents-teachers meeting on Saturday when a discussion on the fees ensued. It was here that the management humiliated the children and insisted that they pay the complete fee in order to receive the report cards and to be promoted.

Reportedly, unable to bear the humiliation, the girls escaped from the school and went missing. They were later found near Shenoy Nursing Home at East Marredpally, VV Sharma, of the Parents Association of India, said. On February 11, a Class X student killed herself at Neredmet over a similar issue.