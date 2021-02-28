Karimnagar Dairy hikes milk procurement price

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Dairy farmers of the district now have a reason to rejoice as the Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited (KMPCL) management has decided to increase the milk procurement price by Rs 2 per litre and provide an incentive of Rs 1 per litre, in addition to the incentive of Rs 4 per litre that is given by the State government.

Daily farms supplying milk over 50 litres would get an additional incentive ranging anywhere between Rs 1 per litre and Rs 4 per litre, depending on the amount of milk supplied to KMPCL. A decision to this effect was taken during the KMPCL Board of Directors meeting held in Karimnagar town on Friday under the chairmanship of Ch Rajeshwara Rao. Minutes of the meeting were released to the media on Saturday.

Now, the farmers would get Rs 640 per kg (total solids) for buffalo milk against the old rate of Rs 620 per kg. For cow milk, the farmers would get Rs 257 per kg (total solids), against the old rate of Rs 245 per kg, plus an incentive of Rs 1 per litre. KMPCL will procure one litre of buffalo milk having 6 per cent fat content (FC) at Rs 39.40 against the old rate of Rs 37.20 per litre, 7 per cent FC at Rs 45.80 per litre against old rate of Rs 43.40 per litre, and 10 per cent fat content at Rs 65 per litre against old rate of Rs 62 per litre. Similarly, the cow milk having 4 per cent FC would be procured at Rs 33.13 per litre against the old rate of Rs 30.63 per litre, milk with 4.5 per cent FC at Rs 34.41 per litre against Rs 31.85 per litre, and 5 per cent fat content at Rs 35.70.