STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Karimnagar Dairy hikes milk procurement price

Daily farms supplying milk over 50 litres would get an additional incentive ranging anywhere between Rs 1 per litre and Rs 4 per litre, depending on the amount of milk supplied to KMPCL.  

Published: 28th February 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

MILK

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Dairy  farmers of the district now have a reason to rejoice as the Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited (KMPCL) management has decided to increase the milk procurement price by Rs 2 per litre and provide an incentive of Rs 1 per litre, in addition to the incentive of Rs 4 per litre that is given by the State government.

Daily farms supplying milk over 50 litres would get an additional incentive ranging anywhere between Rs 1 per litre and Rs 4 per litre, depending on the amount of milk supplied to KMPCL.  A decision to this effect was taken during the KMPCL Board of Directors meeting held in Karimnagar town on Friday under the chairmanship of Ch Rajeshwara Rao. Minutes of the meeting were released to the media on Saturday. 

Now, the farmers would get Rs 640 per kg (total solids) for buffalo milk against the old rate of Rs 620 per kg. For cow milk, the farmers would get Rs 257 per kg (total solids),  against the old rate of Rs 245 per kg, plus an incentive of Rs 1 per litre. KMPCL will procure one litre of buffalo milk having 6 per cent fat content (FC) at Rs 39.40 against the old rate of Rs 37.20 per litre, 7 per cent FC at Rs 45.80 per litre against old rate of Rs 43.40 per litre, and 10 per cent fat content at Rs 65 per litre against old rate of Rs 62 per litre. Similarly, the cow milk having 4 per cent FC would be procured at Rs 33.13 per litre against the old rate of Rs 30.63 per litre, milk with 4.5 per cent FC at Rs 34.41 per litre against Rs 31.85 per litre, and 5 per cent fat content at Rs 35.70. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana milk price Telangana dairy
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp