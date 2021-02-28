KCR sure of losing Hyderabad seat: Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a jibe at the pink party, TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy alleged on Saturday that TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed Finance Minister T Harish Rao and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar as the in-charges of Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduate MLC constituency after understanding that the TRS doesn’t stand a chance in the ensuing polls.

Otherwise, Revanth pointed out, the party leadership would have deployed MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao. He passed these remarks addressing the Congress party’s workers’ meeting at Chevella on Saturday.