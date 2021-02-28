STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No more constructions in Hanuman temple area: Telangana High Court

After hearing the case, the High Court bench passed the above order and issued notices to the respondents  for filing their counter affidavits on the issue.

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court (HC) directed the State Endowment Commissioner and other authorities concerned to ensure there no further constructions take place in the premises of the Hanuman Temple in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills city till the next date of hearing (April 15).Taking a serious view of alleged illegal constructions in the temple premises, the court said, “Those concerned will be in trouble if found to be indulging in irregularities in the said temple, which is situated near the Chief Justice’s residence.”

A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order recently in the PIL that sought direction to stop alleged illegal constructions such as a kitchen, toilets and washrooms within Hanuman temple premises. The PIL was filed by M Rajaram and others from Sukhdev Nagar Colony.

