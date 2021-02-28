Sravan accuses KTR of going back on his statement on joining job debate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan on Saturday accused TRS working president KT Rama Rao of going back on his statement to come for a debate on the number of jobs provided by the State government. Sravan also came down heavily on Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav for the latter’s comments against him.

Addressing a press conference, Sravan equated Talasani to a “street rowdy” for allegedly using “unparliamentary” language against him.

“A Class 10th fail street rowdy, political beggar and land-grabber, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who insulted the Telangana agitation is now being encouraged by shameless KTR to insult the self-respect of Telangana champions like me,” Sravan said.

Reiterating his statement that statistics provided by KT Rama Rao regarding “1.32 lakh jobs” as fabricated, Sravan said that he would roam with a half-shaven head or slit his throat at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial if he was proven wrong.