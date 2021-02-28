YouTuber Shanmukh held for rash driving

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Popular YouTuber and social influencer Shanmukh Jaswanth Kandregula was detained by police on Saturday when he crashed his car into three parked cars and two bikes on Jubilee Hills Road No 10. Police say the budding actor was inebriated and lost control of his vehicle.

In the mêlée that ensued, the owners of the vehicles picked up an argument with Shanmukh and cornered him. They began pushing him around and were about to beat him up when police arrived on the scene and took Shanmukh into custody.

Police said that Shanmukh was in a drunken state and when tested, the reading on the breathalyser was 170mg/100 ml. His car was immediately seized and a case of drunken driving was registered.

Later, Shanmukh put out his version saying that he hadn’t crashed his car intentionally and that nobody had been hurt in the car crash nor taken to hospital as was being reported in some sections of the media.