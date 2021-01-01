Officials hold liquor party at Central Warehousing Corporation godown in Telangana's Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: While the State has not let its guard against COVID-19 down yet and is taking all necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus, a few officials and staffers of the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), a public warehouse operator, gathered at the CWC godown in Siddipet town on Thursday for a New Year's Eve party, reportedly sponsored by some fair price shop dealers and rice millers.

According to sources, the party was organised without giving two hoots about pandemic protocols. Though a few local media reporters rushed to the spot, on learning about the "event", the officials and staffers had by then fled the godown after they were informed about the media sting by some unknown persons.

Meanwhile, this has become a hot topic of discussion among local residents, as this incident, reportedly, brings to the fore a possible nexus among the fair price shop dealers, rice millers and CWC employees.