STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Oustees obstruct work on Telangana's Mallanna Sagar reservoir yet again

Three farmers had filed a writ petition in the court, challenging the panchanama of the authorities concerned in taking possession of their lands, which are under acquisition for the project.

Published: 01st January 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Officials and cops talk with the protesting Mallanna Sagar oustees, at Etigadda Kistapur village on Thursday

Officials and cops talk with the protesting Mallanna Sagar oustees, at Etigadda Kistapur village on Thursday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Tension prevailed at Etigadda Kistapur village on Thursday, as several oustees obstructed contractors from resuming Mallanna Sagar work on lands that were disputed until recently. It may be recalled that the High Court had given the all-clear for the construction of a bund on the Mallanna Sagar two days ago, after the government approached the court seeking modification of its previous order on the matter.

Earlier, three farmers of the village had filed a writ petition in the court, challenging the panchanama of the authorities concerned in taking possession of their lands, which are under acquisition for the project. On Thursday, as the contractors brought in workers and equipment to carry out the bund construction on the lands in question, irked farmers made it clear that they would not permit them to do so until they were compensated.

The officials at the worksite told the farmers that they would be held in contempt of court if they obstructed the project work. A large contingent of police got to Kistapur, on learning about the altercation. The police personnel warned the farmers not to obstruct the work, and that they could approach the District Collector if they had grievances.

They also assured farmers that they would help them hold talks with the Siddipet RDO in two days, so that the matter could be resolved. Later, the oustees withdrew their protest, which went on for about five hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallanna Sagar Telangana High Court Etigadda Kistapur village
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp