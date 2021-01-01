Oustees obstruct work on Telangana's Mallanna Sagar reservoir yet again

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Tension prevailed at Etigadda Kistapur village on Thursday, as several oustees obstructed contractors from resuming Mallanna Sagar work on lands that were disputed until recently. It may be recalled that the High Court had given the all-clear for the construction of a bund on the Mallanna Sagar two days ago, after the government approached the court seeking modification of its previous order on the matter.

Earlier, three farmers of the village had filed a writ petition in the court, challenging the panchanama of the authorities concerned in taking possession of their lands, which are under acquisition for the project. On Thursday, as the contractors brought in workers and equipment to carry out the bund construction on the lands in question, irked farmers made it clear that they would not permit them to do so until they were compensated.

The officials at the worksite told the farmers that they would be held in contempt of court if they obstructed the project work. A large contingent of police got to Kistapur, on learning about the altercation. The police personnel warned the farmers not to obstruct the work, and that they could approach the District Collector if they had grievances.

They also assured farmers that they would help them hold talks with the Siddipet RDO in two days, so that the matter could be resolved. Later, the oustees withdrew their protest, which went on for about five hours.