Swanky building plan for Telangana Secretariat gets Centre's green nod; 27 trees to be shifted

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The decks have been cleared for the construction an ultra-modern Secretariat building, with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) according environmental clearance for the project on Thursday.

The approval came after the State government had submitted to the Centre that 27 trees would have to be relocated as they happen to be in the area where the Secretariat complex will come up. It had informed the Centre that there are 607 trees in total on the premises but no clearing, pruning or cutting any of these would be required, barring the 27 which will be translocated within the area.

The government said there are about 14 trees near the C Block, where the new Secretariat building is coming up. Of the 607 trees, there are no endemic nor endangered plants on the site. A fig tree (Ravi), located near the temple, has the highest girth of 380 cm and is 10-m tall. The second biggest is a tamarind tree which is 10-m tall and has a girth of 373 cm. It is located behind the A Block.

The third biggest is another fig tree - 374 cm girth, 10 m in height - located near the kindergarten. According to the EMP study, the predominant tree species are Neem, Subabul, Sissoo, Marri (Banyan), Ravi, Ashoka, Peltophorum, Coconum, Kanuga, Gulmohar, Nemalinara, Pogada, Royal Palms, Badam, Kala Jamun, Bottle Frush, Plumaria, ornamental plants and natural grass.

The faunal composition is generally of arboreal and semi-arboreal-based animals. Common small animals such as squirrels, rats, skinks and lizards are found.

22.6L litres rainwater can be harvested from rooftop

Among birds, only spotted doves and blue rock pigeons are seen. Butterflies are fairly attracted to the ornamental plants and water on the grass.

Total area of the project site is 26.29 acres

The total area of the project site is 26.29 acres, of which the rooftop/terrace is 3,129.29 sq m, green belt 10,738.71 sq m, landscape area 10,836.29 sq m, parking 28,546.45 sq m, roads 33,080.28 sq m, helipad 729.66 sq m, vacant spaces (setbacks and other open areas) 10,222.59 sq m and FTL buffer zone area is

3,520.84 sq m.

Definite source of water from Secretariat's terrace

The total rainwater that can be harvested from the rooftop is estimated at 22,61,328 litres. This is the definite source of water available even after the construction is complete. In these calculations, the ground coverage areas such as landscape and green belt, and tarmac/cement-covered areas such as roads, parking lots and helipad are not taken into account. As part of fire protection measures, 487 extinguishers, 280 first-aid hose reels, 20 wet raisers and 20 downcomers will be positioned.

Over 600 trees on Secretariat premises

There are 607 trees in total on the Secretariat premises but no clearing, pruning or cutting any of these would be required, barring the 27 which will be translocated within the area, the TS govt had informed the Centre