Promoted! But higher posts evade ips officers

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IPS officers, who were promoted to higher ranks few months ago, are in a piquant situation as they are still continuing in their existing positions. In some cases, they are reporting to equivalent rank of officers on a regular basis on issues related to policing. Since the last one year, 33 IPS officers working at several places in different positions, including in the districts, had been promoted but are still placed in existing postings. Some of them have even retired.

For instance, senior IPS officer T Prabhakar Rao was promoted as Inspector General of Police (IGP) but continued in his earlier posting in Intelligence and retired. Dr Ravinder is another officer who was promoted days before his retirement as Police Commissioner of Warangal. It was reported that the government had transferred more than 30 IPS officers two-and-a-half years ago.

Ten IPS officers retire every year

Since then, no IPS officer has been transferred in Telangana and those promoted are still continuing in their existing postings. Reportedly, the reason is that there is a shortage of IPS officers in the State after the bifurcation in 2014.

Every year, at least 10 IPS officers retire, while some others go on Central deputation. Akun Sabharwal, a 2001 batch IPS officer, was promoted as IGP, after which he went on Central deputation and is working in the Intelligence wing at the Centre.

“A list of IPS officers working in Telangana has been prepared for empanelment for getting transfers. But the file has been pending with the government. We expect the transfers to take place at least in the New Year,” an official said. Usually, after IPS promotions, transfers take place from one place to another and one wing to another. But, this has not happened yet.