BJP accuses Telangana government of misusing Karimnagar Smart City funds

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Telangana government has been misusing the Karimnagar Smart City funds released by the Centre, alleged BJP district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy here on Saturday.

He, along with BJP activists and corporators, staged a protest at the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Saturday.

Krishna Reddy alleged that state was yet to release its share of Smart City funds.

TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar has been making baseless announcements about the Smart City project, he alleged and added that Rs 196 crore was released by the Central government.

However, the state had been diverting it for other works.

​Later they submitted a representation to the KMC Comissioner V Kranthi.