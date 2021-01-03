Congress leaders march to Warangal prison to meet Janga Raghava Reddy, drama follows

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: High drama ensued at Komalla Toll Plaza on National Highway 163 on Saturday as Congress leaders marched to Warangal Central Prison where Jangaon DCC president Janga Raghava Reddy is lodged.

The latter was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to extort money from a local. Congress leaders smashed police barricades meant to stop them. The huge entourage of leaders was led by TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Also, MLAs Sridhar Babu and Danasari Anasuya, senior leaders and many others descended at the Warangal jail to meet Raghava Reddy during the mulaqaat.

They said that they would launch a ‘Jail Bharo Agitation’ to protest the arrest. Condemning Raghava Reddy’s arrest, Uttam said the TRS government was falsely implicating Congress leaders in the cases. He alleged that some Telangana police officials were behaving like TRS workers.

Uttam accused Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao of vindictive politics. He alleged that Raghava Reddy was arrested by the Kazipet police on a false complaint lodged by T Samaiah around two months ago.

Though Samaiah wanted to take back the case, Errabelli, in connivance with local police officials, had re-opened the case and gotten Raghava Reddy arrested, alleged the TPCC chief.

Describing the arrest as illegal and politically motivated, Uttam alleged that Raghava Reddy was first kidnapped and later it was shown as an arrest. Komatireddy warned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of a massive protest if Congress cadre were harassed.

Arrest backed by evidence: Warangal Commissioner

Meanwhile, Warangal Police Commissioner P Pramod Kumar responded to the Congress’ allegations and said Raghava Reddy’s arrest was backed by evidence. He said the leader has a history of grabbing land.

“Congress leaders need to remember that seven cases are registered against him. They should not spread false propaganda against the police,” said Pramod.