Forest officials, tribals lock horns over podu land in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed at Kunaram village in Laxmidevipalli mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district as forest officials tried to dig a trench in one of the podu lands on Saturday.

It is alleged that some tribal families have been cultivating in over 50 acres of podu land in Kunaram village.

But the officials have been claiming that the area belongs to the Forest Department.

On Saturday, some forest officials tried to dig a trench to demarcate the land. Soon, the tribals also reached the spot and obstructed the works.

The ZP chairman Koram Kanakaiah soon reached the spot, discussed with senior officials and pacified both the parties.

However, Kanakaiah said authorities concerned would be informed about the issue as tribals had been cultivating land for long time.