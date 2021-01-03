Is the son going to rise post Ugadi in Telangana?

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a new year begins, the buzz in political circles is that the Telangana government is not just preparing itself for the Covid vaccine rollout but a change of guard as well. Is a “son rise” in the offing? A resounding “yes” is the answer from several TRS leaders. Talk is that TRS working president and Municipal and IT Minister KT Rama Rao will be made Chief Minister this year. Though, both Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and son Rama Rao have repeatedly dismissed such a possibility on several occasions in the past, most TRS MLAs are now stating that Rama Rao will be CM sooner than later.

Grapevine has it that there are no good muhurtams till Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, and KTR may take over reins only afterwards. Leaders say the renovated Yadadri temple will be reopened in February when Rao will conduct a Sudarshana Yagam on its premises. While Rao has organised other yagams in the past, tongues are whirring that this one is particularly significant. After the Sudarshana Yagam, it is expected that Rama Rao will be made Chief Minister.

Over the last year, the “KTR as CM” chatter has gained momentum among TRS cadre. However, the pandemic stalled these plans. But around Christmas, TRS Dornakal MLA DS Redya Naik stated at a meeting said that Rama Rao would be made CM after Ugadi. An enthusiastic Naik opined that a majority of leaders and voters alike wanted to see KTR as the next CM. The IT and MAUD Minister’s “service record” spoke for itself, he said.

Giving strength to these discussions, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Saturday said that Rama Rao was eligible for the CM’s post by all means. Gutha said KTR was “good in administration” as well. While there is no official word yet, some developments on January 1 appear to give definite hints. While the Chief Minister was in his farmhouse on New Year day, several All India Service Officers including Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and State Intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao extended New Year greetings to Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the CM, and of course KTR’s too.

At party office Telangana Bhavan, Ministers, MLAs and other leaders extended greetings to Rama Rao. This is the first time that KCR has not been available to officials and party leaders on New Year day after he assumed the office of CM. It was interesting to see Rama Rao also interact with seniors who were part of the Telangana Statehood movement.

Another remarkable change among TRS leaders is seen in the advertisements they are issuing to the media, where due importance is being given to Rama Rao. Earlier, the advertisements used to carry large photos of KCR. Of much smaller size would be the photographs of KTR, T Harish Rao, K Kavitha. This time round, KTR’s photograph has increased in size and is second only to that of KCR’s. This indicates his growing popularity among TRS leaders.

44-year-old KTR may attract young voters

It appears that the recent U-turns by the Chief Minister on agriculture procurement, Arogyasri and registration of unauthorised lands were meant to nullify opposition among the public and to make things easier for his “successor.”. This would mean Rama Rao, if made CM, wouldn’t have too many hurdles to deal with at the start.

Another piece of logic is that the TRS leadership wants 44-year-old KTR at the helm to attract young voters, whose disenchantment with the ruling party seemed to surface during the Dubbaka bypoll and the GHMC elections.

Sources indicate that the process of filling up nominated posts and reshuffle of AIS officers is being held back so that KTR can pick whomsoever he wants once he takes over the reins from his father. The critics of TRS, however, are of the view that KCR wants to elevate his son to the CM’s gaddi as he is not sure of TRS retaining power in the combined elections likely to be held in 2022. The TRS needs to step up its act in order to stop the BJP’s march and who better than a classy orator like Rama Rao who enjoys the support of masses in rural and urban areas alike.

Though, both KCR and son KTR have repeatedly dismissed the possibility of the latter being CM, most TRS MLAs are now stating that he will be CM sooner rather than later