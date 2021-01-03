Telangana CM will inaugurate 10 integrated collectorate buildings in January, says Housing Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Informing the officials that the Chief Minister will inaugurate the 10 integrated collectorate buildings in various districts in the current month, the Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy has directed officers to expedite construction of district collectorate complexes in the next few days.

On Sunday, he held a review meeting g with the officials instructing them to make arrangements for the inauguration of the buildings which were completed 100 per cent. He instructed the Engineer-in-Chief Ganapathi Reddy to regularly monitor the works at ground level.

The arrangements for immigration of Siddipet and Nizamabad collectorate building should complete by the first week of this month, Kamareddy, Jagityala, Siricilla in the second week, Warangal, Janagoan, Peddapally in third week, and Vikarabad, Medchal district collectorate buildings in the fourth week, the Minister instructed the officials. He also told to make arrangements for the inauguration of the remaining buildings in the next month.

As many as 26 new collectorate buildings districts admeasuring 1.50 lakh square feet have been nearing completion.

The Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wants to house all the departments under one roof to minimise the ordeal of the public, and to ensure people-friendly administration.

The meeting was attended by Engineer-in-Chief Ganapathi Reddy, EE Vasanth Naik, and Vastu Pandit Sudhakar Teja.