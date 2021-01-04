AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s secret visit to Kolkata

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi landed in Kolkata in a hush-hush manner fearing reprehension from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, AIMIM members from the State said.

Sources said Owaisi had initially planned to hold a virtual meet with Furfura Sharif’s Abbas Siddiqui, but he changed his mind at the last minute. AIMIM leaders from WB told Express that the meeting was kept under wraps, as the AIMIM leaders were allegedly being targeted by the State administration.

The party leaders had to go “underground” as the TMC government allegedly arrested scores of MIM workers for “no reason”. During the anti-CAA/NRC/NPR protests, the leaders were not permitted to protest. It is important to note that the TMC, too, has been against CAA-NRC-NPR.