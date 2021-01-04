STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana-based infra firm manipulated bank records to divert funds, says SBI audit

Days ago, the CBI had registered cases against the management of IVRCL for defrauding the consortium of banks.

Published: 04th January 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a flagrant violation of its Corporate Debit Restructuring (CDR) agreement with banks, a city-based construction company, namely Iragavarapu Venkata Reddy Constructions Private Limited (IVRCL), is alleged to have swindled more than 15 banks of Rs 7,000 crore. The firm withdrew the said amount from a consortium of banks, which included SBI, IDBI Bank, Canara Bank, Andhra Bank, and others.

Days ago, the CBI had registered cases against the management of IVRCL for defrauding the consortium of banks. This may be one of the major banking frauds committed by a construction company in the recent past.Reportedly, SBI’s Secunderabad branch had sanctioned the major portion of the loan to the company. The bank’s CAG had submitted an internal forensic audit report to the CBI, stating that the company had manipulated account books and records before diverting the funds to other accounts, causing loss to the banks. 

“As per its financial statement, IVRCL has no income. Details pertaining to its sources of funds, which was accounted for as promoter contribution, was not available for forensic audit. The promoter contribution was brought in at questionable terms (interest and assets mortgage), resulting in a violation of the CDR agreement. Further, IVRCL misused non-fund based facilities by making payments to Hindustan Dorr Oliver Limited (HDO), Palladium Infrastructure Limited and its subsidiaries, such as Associates Industrial Goods Suppliers, and Kalyug Developers Limited through Letter of Credit (LC), though there were no procurement transactions with inadequate supporting documentation,” the audit report said.

Based on the findings, the bank decided to declare the account as fraudulent. Fraud Identification Committee, in its meeting held on January 29, 2020, found that the company violated the CDR agreement, and misused non-fund based facilities. The CBI has booked IVRCL managing director E Sudhir Reddy, and joint managing director R Balarami Reddy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkata Reddy Constructions SBI Iragavarapu Venkata Reddy Telangana
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp