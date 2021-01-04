STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Minister KTR pats Bharat Biotech for big leap

Dr Krishna Ella on Sunday called the approval of Covaxin for emergency use as a giant leap for innovation and novel product development in India.

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, on Sunday, congratulated the chairman and managing director of Bharat BioTech Dr Krishna Ella and JMD Dr Suchitra Ella, after the company’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, received approval from the Centre for restricted emergency use. 

Rama Rao tweeted, “Many congratulations to Dr Krishna Ella, Suchitra Ella and the entire team of scientists @BharatBiotech on getting DCGI approval for Covaxin. Hyderabad continues to shine on as the vaccine capital because of the pursuit of excellence of scientists and innovative entrepreneurs.”

On Sunday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had released a press statement that the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) met on January 1 and 2, and made recommendations with respect to the proposal for Restricted Emergency Approval of Covid-19 virus vaccine of two companies, namely Serum Institute of India and Bharat BioTech. Dr Krishna Ella on Sunday called the approval of Covaxin for emergency use as a giant leap for innovation and novel product development in India.

Minister to attend finale of innovation challenge 
IT Minister KT Rama Rao will attend that grand finale of Telangana School Innovation Challenge 2020, being organised in collaboration with UNICEF India, Education Department and Inqui-Lab Foundation on Monday. The top 25 govt school teams will exhibit their innovations

