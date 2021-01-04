STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribal girls assaulted by principal yet to get help in Telangana

Though many had raised a hue and cry over the issue at that time, the victims are yet to get justice or any kind of help from the State government.  

Published: 04th January 2021 08:57 AM

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: It has been 20 days since the news of five tribal girls being sexually assaulted by the headmaster of Chintawarry Primary School came to light. Though many had raised a hue and cry over the issue at that time, the victims are yet to get justice or any kind of help from the State government.  

People’s representatives allege that the officials shifted the victims and their parents to Hyderabad and then washed their hands of the matter. Laxmidevipalli ZPTC Mereddy Vasantha, who has been fighting to get justice for the victims, said the government neither came to the rescue of the girls nor met their demands to provide five acres of land, Rs 20 lakh ex gratia and double bed room houses to them.

Stating that she will raise this issue at the ZP general body meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, she said: “One of the people’s  representatives is trying to save her husband who supported the accused. We have many doubts over the incident but there is no clarification from officials.”

Bhadrachalam ASP Dr Vineeth G, speaking to Express, said: “We have arrested the accused and also registered cases against nine teachers who supported accused. The investigation will be on till we submit a chargesheet in the court.”

TAGS
Chintawarry Primary School tribal girls sexual assault Telangana
