32,000 Telangana goverment employees to get promotions by January-end

Somesh Kumar directed the secretaries and heads of all departments to complete the process of giving promotions to the employees at Secretariat, departments and at the district level sans delay.

Published: 05th January 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Over 32,000 State government employees will get promotions by the end of this month. The process for giving promotions, which began on Monday, will be completed by January 31.

Till the process is completed, a high-level official review will be conducted every Wednesday. During a meeting with all the Special Chief Secretaries, DGP, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries held at BRKR Bhavan on Monday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the secretaries and heads of all departments to complete the process of giving promotions to the employees at Secretariat, departments and at the district level without any delay.  

He also asked the Secretaries to complete compassionate appointments without any delay. Consequential vacancies arising due to promotions should also be included in the direct recruitment notifications. 
He said that meetings would be conducted on Wednesdays to review the progress in giving promotions, compassionate appointments and to identify the direct recruitment vacancies. 

‘Promotions should be given to staff sans DPCs’

All the secretaries and HoDs assured to take up these issues on top priority in accordance with the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking to Express, TNGOA president Mamulla Rajender said that over 32,000 government employees are expected to get promotions. He demanded that the promotions should be given without constituting the Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs), which are delaying the process by six months to one year. 

He said that 8,608 employees retired in 2020 in the State, but only 2,000 got promotions. The remaining 6,000 odd employees will now get the promotions. This year, 8,273 more employees will be retiring. If one employee retires, four employees in four cadres will get promotions. 

“Promotions are a regular process. As and when an employee retires, the next employee should automatically get a promotion,” Rajender said. Till now, the minimum service eligible for promotion is three years. But, the TNGOs met the Chief Secretary on Monday with a request to reduce the minimum service to two years. “We are hopeful that the government will issue orders reducing the minimum service for promotions in a day or two,” Rajender said.  

Excise Min meets CS
Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud discussed with the CS representations of the employees. He brought to the notice of the CS, the employees’ demand to reduce the minimum continuous service from three to two years for giving promotions

