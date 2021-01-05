Actress Jeevitha back in saffron fold, to work for BJP at the ground level

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor-turned-politician and Censor Board member Jeevitha Rajasekhar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday in the presence of State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the party headquarters.

Jeevitha and her husband Rajasekhar had joined the YSRCP in April 2019 just before the Assembly elections. Before that, she was in the BJP.

When contacted by Express, Jeevitha said, “We were with the YSR Congress only for one month. After the elections, they never contacted us, neither did we.” The actress-director said she would work for the saffron party at the ground level.

“Recently, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay invited me saying that there is a lot of work I can do for the party. As the BJP is doing commendable work under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I came back to the party,” she said. She added that she was perturbed by the slew of attacks on Hindu temples. Jeevitha started her political journey with the Congress and left the party when Chiranjeevi merged his Praja Rajyam Party with the Congress.