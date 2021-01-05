Boost your emergency services: Eatala orders NIMS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender and officials from the Health Department, in a review meeting with officials of the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), on Monday stressed the need to encourage transplant services in the hospital so that the financial burden on patients could be reduced.

The Minister said long waiting hours at the emergency sections should be reduced and asked the hospital to improve its capacity. NIMS officials were told to provide even better medical services to people with kidney, heart, liver and rheumatology ailments without burdening them financially. “Doctors must be more empathetic and develop a new approach to educate bystanders. Better results will be achieved by recruiting patient counsellors,” added Eatala.