STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Boost your emergency services: Eatala orders NIMS

The Minister said long waiting hours at the emergency sections should be reduced and asked the hospital to improve its capacity.

Published: 05th January 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana  Health Minister Eatala Rajender and officials from the Health Department, in a review meeting with officials of the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), on Monday stressed the need to encourage transplant services in the hospital so that the financial burden on patients could be reduced.

The Minister said long waiting hours at the emergency sections should be reduced and asked the hospital to improve its capacity. NIMS officials were told to provide even better medical services to people with kidney, heart, liver and rheumatology ailments without burdening them financially. “Doctors must be more empathetic and develop a new approach to educate bystanders. Better results will be achieved by recruiting patient counsellors,” added Eatala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender NIMS
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp