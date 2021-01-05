STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Enforcement Directorate registers fresh case in instant loan apps fraud

Investigation so far has revealed that the loan app organisers were working at the behest of their handlers based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Published: 05th January 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a fresh case in connection with irregularities by instant loan app organisers.

The case was registered under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, based on the cases which were earlier registered by the police at Hyderabad, Cyberabad and other police units in Telangana.

It will probe the trail of funds from the accounts of loan app companies to other accounts in India and abroad. 

Investigation so far has revealed that the loan app organisers were working at the behest of their handlers based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The handlers were in turn receiving instructions over WhatsApp from China-based operators. Hyderabad city police who had arrested Chinese nationals in connection with the loan app frauds, have already confirmed that around Rs 21,000 crore was diverted to accounts based in China.

It was also found that these apps were operating without complying with RBI norms and charging exorbitant interest up to 50 per cent. They were also collecting charges in the form of GST, processing fees and penalty from customers.

Woman held in Bengaluru in online loan apps cases

The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police, who are investigating the online loan apps cases, have reportedly detained a woman in Bengaluru and bringing her to Hyderabad for interrogation. 

According to sources, the Central Crime Station police visited Bengaluru as part of their probe into the cases and detained Keerthy, who was handling regular functioning of online apps set up and monitoring a call centre in Bengaluru.

Keerthy reportedly hired employees for call centre and the staff indulged in harassing customers after sanctioning loans to them through apps.

The CCS police have so far arrested a total 17 persons, including some Chinese nationals, for their involvement in duping customers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loan app fraud Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp