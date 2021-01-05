Legal fraternity bids adieu to CJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan

By Express News Service

The need of the hour is to establish paperless courts in Telangana and utilise technology to its fullest in the judicial system, said Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan on Monday.

The Bar and Bench of the Telangana High Court bid farewell to Justice Chauhan on his transfer as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court on Monday.

The judges, registrars, members of the legal fraternity and family members of CJ Chauhan were present at the ceremony. State Advocate General BS Prasad lauded the services of Justice Chauhan as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, and his contributions to the Indian judiciary.

The Chief Justice thanked all those who cooperated with him in discharging his duties, particularly during the pandemic. The Telangana High Court is in the forefront when it comes to conduct of court hearings, both physical and virtual, he said. He expressed gratitude for the immense support he received from judges, registry and court staffers at the Telangana High Court.

He also stressed on the need to increase the number of judges in the High Court as well as that of courts in the districts. Later in the day, the office bearers of the High Court advocates’ association, led by its president T Surya Karan Reddy, and the members of the Bar Council of Telangana, led by its chairman A Narasimha Reddy, felicitated Justice Chauhan and his wife Rekha Singh with a shawl and memento at the association hall.