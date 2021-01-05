STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Legal fraternity bids adieu to CJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan

The need of the hour is to establish paperless courts in Telangana and utilise technology to its fullest in the judicial system, said Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan on Monday. 

Published: 05th January 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan being presented a memento by the members of Telangana High Court Bar and Bench

Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan being presented a memento by the members of Telangana High Court Bar and Bench

By Express News Service

The need of the hour is to establish paperless courts in Telangana and utilise technology to its fullest in the judicial system, said Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan on Monday. 

The Bar and Bench of the Telangana High Court bid farewell to Justice Chauhan on his transfer as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court on Monday.

The judges, registrars, members of the legal fraternity and family members of CJ Chauhan were present at the ceremony. State Advocate General BS Prasad lauded the services of Justice Chauhan as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, and his contributions to the Indian judiciary.

The Chief Justice thanked all those who cooperated with him in discharging his duties, particularly during the pandemic. The Telangana High Court is in the forefront when it comes to conduct of court hearings, both physical and virtual, he said. He expressed gratitude for the immense support he received from judges, registry and court staffers at the Telangana High Court.

He also stressed on the need to increase the number of judges in the High Court as well as that of courts in the districts. Later in the day, the office bearers of the High Court advocates’ association, led by its president T Surya Karan Reddy, and the members of the Bar Council of Telangana, led by its chairman A Narasimha Reddy, felicitated Justice Chauhan and his wife Rekha Singh with a shawl and memento at the association hall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana legal fraternity
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp