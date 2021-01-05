Mini Textile Park to come up in Warangal, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to set up a Mini Textile Park at Kodakandla in Warangal district, said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

Rama Rao, who was addressing a review meeting of the State’s textile industry, said that the proposed textile park would benefit around 20,000 weavers in the area.

He said that thousands of skilled weavers from Kodakandla, who had migrated to other States in search of better employment opportunities, were interested in returning to Telangana as the government had been extending support to the textile sector in a big way.

“Weavers, especially from Kodakandla, have been demanding for a long time that a Mini Textile Park be set up, which would improve their livelihood opportunities in the area. We will extend our support to them,” he added.

During the meeting the Minister also reviewed several other programmes and assured the people that welfare programmes for weavers would continue as usual, without any disruption this year. For instance, the distribution of Bathukamma sarees will continue this year also.

During the meeting, he made a mention of the Nethannaku Cheyutha scheme which, the Minister said, came as a relief for weavers during the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. He said that the government gave an exemption to weavers and allowed them to withdraw their savings, which helped 25,000 weavers get an amount of `95 crore. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed his gratitude to KTR for making the announcements.