STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Politicos get a head start on MLC polls in Telangana

Taking into account the massive number of voters and the vast geographical area being covered in the elections, the candidates and their parties have already kicked off campaigning.

Published: 05th January 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

TRS flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Political parties have taken the upcoming MLC elections in Telangana as a matter of prestige, and have begun campaigning for the same well before the announcement of the poll schedule. Elections to the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduate seats would be held shortly, as these seats are to be vacated on March 29. 

Taking into account the massive number of voters and the vast geographical area being covered in the elections, the candidates and their parties have already kicked off campaigning. For instance, B Jaya Saradhi Reddy, a journalist, launched his campaign two months ago for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat. He is backed by the Left. Another journalist G Rani Rudrama Devi’s candidature for the same seat was announced by the Yuva Telangana Party in September, 2020. Since then, she has been campaigning in these three districts. Teenmar Mallanna, a former journalist, is also taking out padayatras in some parts of the segment as part of his campaign for the seat. 

Reportedly, TJS founder-president Professor M Kodandaram, who has decided to contest from the seat, has been meeting lecturers, teachers and professionals at educational institutions for a while now. Interestingly, he has also been meeting voters during his daily morning walks. “The Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat covers 12 districts and 34 Assembly segments. There are around 4.96 lakh voters here. That is why I began my campaign two months ago. My aim is to meet at least one lakh voters before the elections,” said Jaya Saradhi. 

The ruling TRS party is likely to field sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy once again. Reddy has also launched his campaign in Khammam district a couple of days ago. “The anti-incumbency factor will help me,” Jaya Saradhi said. “Almost all the educational institutions are being run with contract staffers. There are not enough jobs for youngsters. These factors will influence the voters,” he added. It may be mentioned here that the UTF, STU, RTC, LIC and bank employees have extended their support to him. 

In the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad segment, campaign is not picked up pace yet. The BJP may field sitting MLC N Ramachandra Rao, but there is no clarity on who the TRS will field. Former MLC Prof K Nageshwar Rao is likely to contest from Hyderabad, and the Left parties are expected to extend their support to him. It may be recalled that TRS working president KT Rama Rao had held meetings with party leaders and directed them to enrol voters for the two seats. 

Tarun Chugh to tour W’gal, Khammam
Ahead of the municipal elections, BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh will tour Warangal and Khammam for three days from January 7 to 9 to assess the BJP’s prospects and strengthen its winning chances. He would also focus on the upcoming Graduate MLC elections. Chugh was recently in Hyderabad and met core committee and district presidents

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana MLC polls Telangana
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp