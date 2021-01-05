Politicos get a head start on MLC polls in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Political parties have taken the upcoming MLC elections in Telangana as a matter of prestige, and have begun campaigning for the same well before the announcement of the poll schedule. Elections to the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduate seats would be held shortly, as these seats are to be vacated on March 29.

Taking into account the massive number of voters and the vast geographical area being covered in the elections, the candidates and their parties have already kicked off campaigning. For instance, B Jaya Saradhi Reddy, a journalist, launched his campaign two months ago for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat. He is backed by the Left. Another journalist G Rani Rudrama Devi’s candidature for the same seat was announced by the Yuva Telangana Party in September, 2020. Since then, she has been campaigning in these three districts. Teenmar Mallanna, a former journalist, is also taking out padayatras in some parts of the segment as part of his campaign for the seat.

Reportedly, TJS founder-president Professor M Kodandaram, who has decided to contest from the seat, has been meeting lecturers, teachers and professionals at educational institutions for a while now. Interestingly, he has also been meeting voters during his daily morning walks. “The Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat covers 12 districts and 34 Assembly segments. There are around 4.96 lakh voters here. That is why I began my campaign two months ago. My aim is to meet at least one lakh voters before the elections,” said Jaya Saradhi.

The ruling TRS party is likely to field sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy once again. Reddy has also launched his campaign in Khammam district a couple of days ago. “The anti-incumbency factor will help me,” Jaya Saradhi said. “Almost all the educational institutions are being run with contract staffers. There are not enough jobs for youngsters. These factors will influence the voters,” he added. It may be mentioned here that the UTF, STU, RTC, LIC and bank employees have extended their support to him.

In the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad segment, campaign is not picked up pace yet. The BJP may field sitting MLC N Ramachandra Rao, but there is no clarity on who the TRS will field. Former MLC Prof K Nageshwar Rao is likely to contest from Hyderabad, and the Left parties are expected to extend their support to him. It may be recalled that TRS working president KT Rama Rao had held meetings with party leaders and directed them to enrol voters for the two seats.

Tarun Chugh to tour W’gal, Khammam

Ahead of the municipal elections, BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh will tour Warangal and Khammam for three days from January 7 to 9 to assess the BJP’s prospects and strengthen its winning chances. He would also focus on the upcoming Graduate MLC elections. Chugh was recently in Hyderabad and met core committee and district presidents