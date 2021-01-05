STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Post October horror, MAUD gears up for 2021 rains

Hyderabad received heavy rains in October, 2020 particularly on October 17 when it rained 300 mm in just six hours. Such heavy rainfall last occurred in Hyderabad in the year 1908.

Published: 05th January 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

A cloudy sky

For representational purposes (File Photo | Suryarshi Mitra/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Maud Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday instructed zonal commissioners to prepare action plans well ahead of the monsoon to prevent inundation of low-lying areas.

Hyderabad received heavy rains in October, 2020 particularly on October 17 when it rained 300 mm in just six hours. Such heavy rainfall last occurred in Hyderabad in the year 1908.

Several low-lying areas in the city, particularly apartment cellars, were flooded. 

Arvind Kumar instructed officials to provide pumps in advance to drain out water from cellars. Electric panel boards ought to be shifted to the Ground Floor from cellars so that electric supply is not disrupted, the senior officer said.

He also issued instructed officials to remove encroachments along tanks and lakes, and widen nalas to ensure free flow of water. 

The long list

  • 185 lakes in GHMC limits which need proper outflows

  • Out of 26 municipalities on the ORR, inundation occurred in 135 areas last monsoon

  • There are 573 encroachments on nalas and 4,606 encroachments along 247 Full Tank Level (FTL) areas

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana MAUD
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp