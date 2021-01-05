Post October horror, MAUD gears up for 2021 rains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maud Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday instructed zonal commissioners to prepare action plans well ahead of the monsoon to prevent inundation of low-lying areas.

Hyderabad received heavy rains in October, 2020 particularly on October 17 when it rained 300 mm in just six hours. Such heavy rainfall last occurred in Hyderabad in the year 1908.

Several low-lying areas in the city, particularly apartment cellars, were flooded.

Arvind Kumar instructed officials to provide pumps in advance to drain out water from cellars. Electric panel boards ought to be shifted to the Ground Floor from cellars so that electric supply is not disrupted, the senior officer said.

He also issued instructed officials to remove encroachments along tanks and lakes, and widen nalas to ensure free flow of water.

