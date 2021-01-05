STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana reports 253 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

As many as 5,039 patients are under treatment and 42,485 samples were tested on Monday.

Published: 05th January 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 10:08 AM

Dry run of vaccine roll out begins in Hyderabad bringing in hope for lakhs of Healthcare workers who have been in the frontline to tackle COVID-19. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana added 253 fresh infections to its COVID-19 tally, taking the total caseload to nearly 2.88 lakh while three related fatalities pushed the toll to 1,554.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 61, followed by Warangal Urban and Medchal Malkajgiri with 20 and 18 respectively, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on January 4.

The total number of cases stood at 2,87,993 while the recoveries were at 2,81,400.

As many as 5,039 patients are under treatment and 42,485 samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, over 70.61 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.89 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.71 per cent, while it was 96.3 per cent in the country.

