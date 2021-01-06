STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao will not hand over reins to KTR, predicts Bandi

Stating that people want to put a stop to corrupt rule of KCR, saffron party’s State chief says all surveys indicate BJP’s win in Warangal

Published: 06th January 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at a meeting in Hanamkonda on Tuesday

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at a meeting in Hanamkonda on Tuesday

By Express News Service

JANGAON/WARANGAL: Making light of reports that TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon hand over the reins to his son KT Rama Rao, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that the former will remain in the coveted seat for another three years. The BJP leader, in fact, went on to claim that KCR is gripped by fear of losing future elections in the State, including the forthcoming Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) polls. 

Speaking to the media at the BJP office in Jangaon, Bandi Sanjay said: “KCR has no plans to make his son KTR the next CM. He will remain as the Chief Minister for another three years. But it will not be long before the people of Telangana would put a halt to the anti-democratic and corrupt rule of KCR’s family.”
Stating that the BJP is the only party that has “guts” to defeat TRS in the State, Bandi Sanjay said: “The people of the State are completely disappointed with the corrupt rule of KCR. They are now backing the BJP in every election. Like in the Dubbaka bypoll and the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, they want to support BJP in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) polls.” 

Bandi Sanjay, who also addressed large gatherings in Warangal and Hanamkonda, said: “KCR is now gripped by fear of losing elections. He is threatened by the rise of BJP, hence not announcing the GWMC polls. However, results of all surveys indicate that people favour BJP and they want to see its victory in the Warangal municipal polls.” 

Accusing the TRS Ministers and MLAs of indulging in corruption, he said: “If KCR does not stop his Ministers and MLAs from misusing their powers and involving in land grabbing, we will show what BJP can do to tackle them.”He also alleged that KCR has been diverting the funds allocated by the Centre for State development and using them to buy votes during polls. 

TRS, Cong leaders join BJP

During his visit to Warangal, hundreds of BJP, AJYM and ABVP activists held huge welcome rallies for Bandi Sanjay in several areas of the city. Later, TRS corporator from Division 37 Koraboina Sambaiah, District Library Director P Madhu, Congress leader and GRK Group Chairman G Ravi Kumar, TRS leader Gaineni Rajan and several others joined in the saffron party in the presence of Bandi Sanjay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp