K Chandrasekhar Rao will not hand over reins to KTR, predicts Bandi

By Express News Service

JANGAON/WARANGAL: Making light of reports that TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon hand over the reins to his son KT Rama Rao, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that the former will remain in the coveted seat for another three years. The BJP leader, in fact, went on to claim that KCR is gripped by fear of losing future elections in the State, including the forthcoming Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) polls.

Speaking to the media at the BJP office in Jangaon, Bandi Sanjay said: “KCR has no plans to make his son KTR the next CM. He will remain as the Chief Minister for another three years. But it will not be long before the people of Telangana would put a halt to the anti-democratic and corrupt rule of KCR’s family.”

Stating that the BJP is the only party that has “guts” to defeat TRS in the State, Bandi Sanjay said: “The people of the State are completely disappointed with the corrupt rule of KCR. They are now backing the BJP in every election. Like in the Dubbaka bypoll and the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, they want to support BJP in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) polls.”

Bandi Sanjay, who also addressed large gatherings in Warangal and Hanamkonda, said: “KCR is now gripped by fear of losing elections. He is threatened by the rise of BJP, hence not announcing the GWMC polls. However, results of all surveys indicate that people favour BJP and they want to see its victory in the Warangal municipal polls.”

Accusing the TRS Ministers and MLAs of indulging in corruption, he said: “If KCR does not stop his Ministers and MLAs from misusing their powers and involving in land grabbing, we will show what BJP can do to tackle them.”He also alleged that KCR has been diverting the funds allocated by the Centre for State development and using them to buy votes during polls.

TRS, Cong leaders join BJP

During his visit to Warangal, hundreds of BJP, AJYM and ABVP activists held huge welcome rallies for Bandi Sanjay in several areas of the city. Later, TRS corporator from Division 37 Koraboina Sambaiah, District Library Director P Madhu, Congress leader and GRK Group Chairman G Ravi Kumar, TRS leader Gaineni Rajan and several others joined in the saffron party in the presence of Bandi Sanjay.