SRSP Kakatiya canal develops a huge crater

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Kakatiya canal of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) developed a huge crater near Gundlasingaram village in Warangal (Urban) district on Tuesday. The crater was formed on a road along the canal.Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Indiramma colony in the village after water gushing out of the canal entered the colony and inundated it.

Soon after learning about the incident, officials concerned rushed to the spot and erected barricades. The irrigation and revenue officials also swung into action and opened the gates of the escape regulator channel to let out the water.

In the meantime, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal Minister Satavathi Rathod contacted the Irrigation Department officials and took stock of the situation. They also directed the authorities to immediately take up repair works on the canal.

It may be mentioned here that the Kakatiya canal, which covers around 284 km, carries Godavari water from Lower Manair Dam (LMD) to northern districts such as Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar and Warangal, and has now become a lifeline for people.

‘Not the first time’

When Express spoke to the residents of Indiramma colony, they mentioned that this is not the first time the canal developed a crater, as a result of which the entire colony flooded. They also blamed the poor quality works, carried out during the canal’s modernisation, for the breach. According to sources, the canal was renovated by the irrigation authorities around an year ago. Mentioning that several land grabbers have encroached the canal and erected illegal structures along it, the locals alleged that the officials concerned have failed to take action against them.

Speaking to Express, SRSP, Warangal, Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE) Balakrishna Kalakuntla said that the road near the canal developed a cavity due to pressure caused by vehicles plying on the road laid over the canal. He also mentioned that they have lifted its gates to divert the water into the main canal. “A heavy earthmover has been deployed to repair the damage and solve the issue,” he added.

