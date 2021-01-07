Justice Hima Kohli takes oath as first woman CJ of Telangana HC
Kohli, who was a judge of Delhi High Court, was administered the oath of office by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at an event held at Raj Bhavan here.
Published: 07th January 2021 02:54 PM | Last Updated: 07th January 2021 02:54 PM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Hima Kohli was on Thursday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court here.
Kohli, who was a judge of Delhi High Court, was administered the oath of office by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at an event held at Raj Bhavan here.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, several Telangana ministers and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
Kohli succeeded Justice R S Chauhan, who has been transferred as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.