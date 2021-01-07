STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

NECC wary over slump in demand

Rumours of bird flu spreading through the consumption of eggs and chicken are causing panic among the people, thereby affecting the poultry business.

Published: 07th January 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav holds a review meeting on bird flu, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav holds a review meeting on bird flu, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rumours of bird flu spreading through the consumption of eggs and chicken are causing panic among the people, thereby affecting the poultry business. The industry, which was among the first sectors to be hit by the Covid-19 pandemic much before the lockdown due to rumours, had just recently recovered from the impact of the pandemic. 

“Last week, rumours started gaining ground over bird flu in the State, due to which there has been a slight slump in our business. Earlier, due to rumours linking the consumption of meat to Covid-19, our business had been severely affected. We are scared of a similar situation happening again,” said the owner of Dolphin Chicken Market in MS Maqta.

However, members of the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) claim that while the situation has not become alarming yet, there has been a decline in the sale of meat and eggs, which is most likely to disappear in coming days. 

“As of now, the price of egg and chicken have not gone down. However, retailers and wholesalers have become cautious and are storing minimum inventory. As bird flu is a seasonal disease, we are hoping that the rumours will soon subside,” said KG Anand, general manager, Venkateshwara Hatcheries. From February to April last year, Covid-19 had pushed Telangana’s poultry industry into losses of `30,000 crore. The daily consumption of eggs in Hyderabad — which had been at 4 crore before the pandemic — went down by 60-70 per cent after February.

Now, it is at 3 crore. Meanwhile, the sale of broiler birds per month — which had been at 38 crore before the pandemic — went down to 22 crore after February, and is now at 33 crore. Stating that meat and eggs are safe to eat if cooked, a consultant physician at Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad, told Express that since bird flu can easily spread to poultry, it is important to minimise the risk when it comes to consumption of raw meat and eggs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bird flu eggs chicken poultry business
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp