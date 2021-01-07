STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No trace of bird flu in Telangana, asserts Animal Husbandry Minister

Min asks people not to worry; officials, however, urge citizens to stay alert and inform them if dead birds are found

Published: 07th January 2021 10:04 AM

TRS Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there is no prevalence of bird flu in Telangana, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Wednesday that the there is no cause for worry. The Minister held an emergency meeting with the officials concerned, in Hyderabad, on preventive measures to be taken against the avian influenza (bird flu), which has already terrorised several States in the country. Animal Husbandry officials and representatives from the poultry sector also attended the meeting. 

As the State government has taken all preventive measures, the chances of the bird flu spreading in the State are very remote, the Minister averred.He recalled that 1,300 official teams have been conducting tests and organising orientation programmes for poultry feeders in the State for the past few years. Talasani, however, added that the officials concerned have been put on high alert. Pointing out that Telangana poultry sector stands third in the country, the Minister mentioned that bird flu has, so far, been identified in Rajasthan, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh alone.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister for Environment, in a video conference on Wednesday, informed the State forest officials that 360 crows have died in Madhya Pradesh due to the avian influenza. The Union Minister also requested the authorities to take all steps to control the spread of bird flu. In the meantime, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Sobha directed the curators of Nehru Zoo Park and officials of various sanctuaries to constitute rapid response teams for conducting patrolling in areas where migratory birds congregate.

The field officers have been instructed to collect carcasses of birds detected during this period, pack them safely and send to veterinary science laboratories for analysing and identifying the cause of their death. The officials also urged the people to be on high alert. 

PCCF Sobha pointed out that winter season attracts a large number of migrant birds from northern region of Himalayas to southern States.  These birds nest and breed in water bodies. Since these birds travel long distances, crossing several States, it is essential to keep track of their nesting and breeding sites, she said. A suitable instruction has been issued to this regard.

