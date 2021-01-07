Rayalaseema gangs involved in kidnap of badminton player Praveen Rao and brothers? 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did Rayalaseema gangs threaten shuttler Naveen Rao and his family in connection with the 25 acres worth Rs 100 crore located at Hafeezpet in Hyderabad? Hours after the city police, including the Task Force and Special Branch officials, detained more than 15 people for their alleged role in the kidnapping of Naveen Rao and his two brothers, they suspect the hand of some notorious factionist gangs in the crime. According to the police, these gangs from Rayalaseema may have reached Hyderabad a few days ago and threatened the victims in the recent past. Sources said after police received information in connection with the alleged kidnapping, the officials have collected call data records of the miscreants.

“Days before committing the crime, the miscreants conducted a recce in Bowenpally, where the victims live. We received information that they had threatened the complainant and his family with dire consequences in connection with the land dispute,” the police officials said. The kidnappers had also wanted to take the brothers to the disputed land with an intention to threaten them and take their signatures on property agreement documents. That’s when Hyderabad Police alerted its neighbouring commissionerate of police about the kidnappers changing their plan and leaving from Narsingi. “We will analyse the call data of the miscreants, Akhila Priya and her family. Technical evidence has helped the police identify the miscreants,” police said.

No data on disputed land on Dharani

The dispute regarding the 25 acres located in Survey No. 80, which is worth Rs 100 crore, has been on for the past 15 years. It had started when Akhila Priya’s father Bhuma Nagi Reddy was alive. Back then, the dispute had broken out between other parties.

Gangs threatened family?

