Three held for GST fraud, duping govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti-Evasion officers of Medchal Commisonerate have registered cases of fake invoices and evasion of GST against three persons — Gordhan Singh, Arjun Chowdhary, and Kiran Chowdhary — for creating non-existent firms, issuing invoices without supplying goods and facilitating fraudulent availment of input tax credit to over 200 different firms by defrauding the government revenue department to the tune of Rs 67.76 crore.

Investigation revealed that Gordhan Singh, Arjun Chowdhary, and Kiran Chowdhary had created around 11 bogus firms either in their names or in the names of different individuals by alluring them with monthly payment of meagre amount, then taking their IDs and making registration in their names.

They were aided by Vikas Saraf, an author, who helped them in obtaining multiple GST registrations, arranging inputs bills from bogus firms, maintaining all records such as purchase invoices, accounts, filing of IT, and GST returns, keeping ID and passwords.

During the investigation, it was found that the fake invoice trading took place against payment of commission in cash. The three accused confessed to their crimes during interrogation and were arrested and produced before the court before being sent to judicial remand.